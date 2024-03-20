Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, preview, The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives Will Take The Case This April (IMAGES, TEASER)

Based on Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives and arriving on April 25, here's a look at Netflix's live-action series adaptation.

Article Summary Dead Boy Detectives adaptation hits Netflix April 25 with an 8-episode run.

Teaser reveals supernatural antics of teen duo who solve ghostly mysteries - with a twist.

Stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, and Kassius Nelson lead the cast.

Based in Sandman Universe, show developed by Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz.

Based on Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives, Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation offered viewers their first teaser look back in November 2023 – and now we know when it will hitting Netflix screens. The eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series introduces viewers to two teenagers (George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri) who find each other in death – and who will do anything to stick together… even if that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson), the trio must work together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really ugly. If and how they are able to do that will become much clearer when the series debuts on April 25th – with additional images released and another look at Dead Boy Detectives included in April's "New on Netflix" trailer above (beginning at the 0:48 mark).

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – set to hit screens on April 25th:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

