Deathstroke Gets an Official DC Studios "Wink" from James Gunn

Sometimes you don't need a lot of words when a wink will work - and that's what we got from James Gunn in response to a Deathstroke question.

We've got Superman and Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 filming. We've got the animated series Creature Commandos set to hit our screens later this year. Recently, we've gotten announcements on the creative side for the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the streaming series Lanterns. It's safe to say that things are getting quite busy in and around DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU – and that's not including the other projects that may be in some level of development that we haven't heard about yet (and let's not forget what Matt Reeves has going on in "The Batman" universe). With all of those plates spinning at the same time, it's only natural that fans are going to have questions and concerns – and use social media to pitch for their favorite character. In this case, someone wanted to know if Gunn and Safran had any plans for the ruthless mercenary Deathstroke – giving Gunn a chance to "wink" if there are.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez and first appearing in December 1980's The New Teen Titans #2, Slade Joseph Wilson/Deathstroke would prove to be very deadly "big bad" for not just the Teen Titans but also for the greater DCU at large (like Batman and Green Arrow). The DCU's deadliest and most skilled assassin would prove popular with DC Comics fans – with the character appearing in animated series such as Teen Titans GO! and My Adventures with Superman, on the live-action side with Arrow, Titans, and Justice League, and other media. As for Gunn's response? Well, that sure does look like a winking emoji:

