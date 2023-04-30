Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 4 Review Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Swordsmith Village E04 "Thank you, Tokito" is an action-filled reminder of the anime's amazing animation.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Swordsmith Village, "Thank you, Tokito," was yet another fun episode that reminds viewers that the animation on this show is just on another level. The action continues to kick up & the stakes rise when the battle proves deadlier than expected. It is definitely exciting to see Genya and Muichiro— and soon Mitsuri— in action.

As the battle with upper-level demons becomes deadlier, it is good to see that this episode remained on quite a serious note throughout. Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko are pretty much busy getting their asses handed to them. It seems they still need to figure out the trick to killing upper demon four. Muichiro is still trying to make his way back to the building he was flown from. However, on his way, he encounters Kotetsu and saves him from being eaten by another demon. I am glad we are able to get some insight into Muichiro and his past, as well as his lost memories. Kotetsu manages to convince him to save Haganezuka, who is deep in work trying to restore the old sword and cannot be disrupted.

Tanjiro has also been flown away by the Demon, who keeps regenerating and splitting into more versions of himself – while Genya and Nezuko are putting up a very tough fight against the other three versions of him. If there is something that Demon Slayer does perfectly, it's the way they present the battle animation. They are always so stunning and gory to look at. I love how colorful and bright they tend to look while not compromising the intensity and darker thematic aspects of the animation.

Tanjiro manages to get the upper hand and ride the demon back to the main fight – only to realize the disaster that the battle has become. Genya is pretty much a puddle of blood himself, while Nezuko has a staff across her neck. Thankfully, Tanjiro manages to slice the demon's tongue and get Nezuko out of trouble. I am not sure how Genya is doing it, but the dude is still fighting, and I cannot wait to see them turn the tables on the upper demon asshole.

While not much happened in this episode from a deeper storyline perspective, it still managed to have some wonderful action – and you can't go wrong with having Mitsuri running to the site to help in battle. I am so excited to see how the slayers will get to help the Swordsmith Village. I also wonder if we will get to see Haganezuka himself in action. This arc of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Swordsmith Village involves two of my favorite slayers, and I cannot wait to see how things will play out. I have to say, though? I do miss Inosuke a lot… my little furry, pretty angry boi.