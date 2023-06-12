Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: desantis, opinion, ron desantis, tony awards

DeSantis Labeled "Grand Wizard" (And Not The Dungeons & Dragons Kind)

Actor Denée Benton referenced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Tonys - but we don't think it had anything to do with Dungeons & Dragons.

Well, that's definitely one way to remind us that the Tony Awards were being aired live on Sunday night. And we have a strange feeling that Republican Florida Governor, 2024 GOP POTUS nominee, Six Flags Great Adventure season pass-holder & Donald Trump punching bag Ron DeSantis won't be heading out to NYC for a Mama Mia matinee anytime soon. During the CBS broadcast last night, DeSantis was called out in a very brutal way by Broadway & television actor Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; HBO's The Gilded Age) after taking the stage to honor the 2023 recipient of the excellence in theater education award, Jason Zembuch Young of South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida. While presenting the award that's bestowed in honor of excellence in theater education, Benton gave DeSantis a new title to add to his resume – but unless he's a known "Dungeons & Dragons" aficionado, we have a feeling he's not going to be too happy.

"I'm certain that the current grand wizard — I'm sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida…," was Benton's direct shot at DeSantis, with Benton referring to the title that higher-ranking members of the Klu Klux Klan hold. Or, as you're used to hearing them referred to… the KKK. Of course, the audience reacted with shock and disgust at Benton's rema… just kidding! The audience ate it up – and based on social media reactions, it looks like the viewers were more than fine with the Florida resident making their thoughts known in front of a pretty sizeable audience (and that's before social media spread it around). As for the reason, one wouldn't need to pull a muscle stretching too far to connect Benton's comment with DeSantis's legislative track record of attempting to whitewash history books within his state. Here's a look at some video from Sunday night's ceremony:

Denée Benton at the #TonyAwards on Ron DeSantis: "While I'm certain that the current Grand Wizard … I'm sorry. Excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida…" pic.twitter.com/7YZMeXbQRw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

