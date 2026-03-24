Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Teaser Offers More Dante/Vergil Backstory

We think Team Dante and Team Vergil fans are going to like this teaser for Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix drops a Devil May Cry Season 2 teaser focusing on the Dante and Vergil sibling rivalry.

Showrunner Adi Shankar promises a less predictable, fresh direction for the upcoming season.

Fans can expect deeper backstory and intense new conflicts between Dante and Vergil.

Shankar aims for Devil May Cry S2 to rival hit animated series like Arcane in style and ambition.

Team Dante? Team Vergil? You still have some time to decide, with the second season of Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry not set to hit streaming screens until May 12th. But the animated series has been doing a pretty great job of building up the backstory and growing rivalry between the siblings – and we're getting a whole lot more of that today. We've got an official teaser for Season 2 waiting for you above, and a new set of preview images available below:

Here's a look back at what else we've learned so far about Netflix's Devil May Cry Season 2 ahead of its May 12th debut:

"I'm allergic to formula. I dislike when successful shows turn into comfort food. 'Devil May Cry' won't be TV that loops. My mission for Season 2 was to capture the feeling of a 2000s film franchise entry where the audience can't predict the next turn," the showrunner shared earlier this week. Regarding Vergil, Shankar shared what excites him most about bringing the character to streaming screens. "His restraint. The interesting part is that Vergil's a guy who can stand completely still and still feel like the most dangerous one in the room. His presence does the talking," he shared.

A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil. In Devil May Cry Season 2, Dante must confront his own devils and the feeling of family he lost as a child. With the reemergence of Vergil, will Dante lay to rest old demons or fall victim to them? The animated series stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, and will return to Netflix on May 12th.

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June 2025 when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

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