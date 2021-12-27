Dexter: New Blood Writer: E09 Most Favorite Thing He's Written for TV

With the newest episode of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood not even 24-hours old and with only two episodes remaining, we're going to avoid offering any direct spoilers for what went down on Sunday night. That said, we do have preview images from the episode in play, as well as the promo & overview for "The Family Business" (directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds). One thing that's pretty clear from what you're about to see, it's that it looks like Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) might actually have found some father/son quiet time together (though we're not expecting that to last for too long). But the main reason why we're sharing this? It's because of Reynolds's tweet from earlier today calling Sunday's episode his "most favorite thing" he's "ever written for television" (and he wrote for the original Dexter, Netflix's Marvel's Jessica Jones, and more). Add to that the fact that Reynolds has been our number one source for production updates and behind-the-scenes looks at how the show came together, he's more than earned us trust.

"Next week's episode is my most favorite thing I've ever written for television. So excited to share this ep with the world next Sunday," Reynolds wrote in his tweet along with an image of himself with Hall (sporting some serious Dexter Morgan table gear):

And speaking of this Sunday's episode, here's a look at the official promo and overview for "The Family Business":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On Episode 9 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8E__fUL5N4I)

Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 "The Family Business": Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds.

And while we await this week's edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, editor Perri Frank and episode writers Kirsa Rein & Ali Salerno join Reynolds to discuss the return of Trinity, the impact he had on Harrison, and other key scenes from last week's episode "Skin of Her Teeth":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 13 I Skin of Her Teeth I SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGKc9V3PG6w)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.