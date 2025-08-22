Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter

Dexter: Original Sin Not Returning for Season 2; "Resurrection" News

Despite a renewal, Dexter: Original Sin will reportedly not return for Season 2, while the news is promising for "Resurrection" Season 2.

It looks like it's a case of good news/bad news in the "Dexter" Universe. Despite being renewed for a second season back in April of this year, Variety is reporting exclusively that Paramount+ with Showtime's Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin will not be returning for a second season. While fans might be done learning about Dexter Morgan's past, his future is sounding promising. The same report notes that a writers' room for a possible second season of Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection is expected to open soon. The "Resurrection" news comes with two episodes remaining in the first season.

In the follow-up to the original series and Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easily. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Capt. Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dinklage). The former Special Ops officer worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al, who stems from the Midwest and is believed to be a serial killer.

David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has joined the series in a recurring capacity, reprising his "New Blood" role as Iron Lake Police Department's Teddy Reed. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) is set to guest-star as Red, with Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) set for the guest-starring role of Joy, Blessing Kamara's (Mwine) headstrong daughter.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

