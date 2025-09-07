Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, snl, tom hanks, trump

Did Donald Trump Pull the Plug on Tom Hanks' Award Over SNL 50 Sketch?

Was Tom Hanks' return as Donald Trump-loving, MAGA hat-wearing Doug during SNL 50 the reason for the pushback on Hanks' West Point award?

As Donald Trump's SDE-fueled campaign to ruin anything and everything that we used to love about this country, it appears his steaming pile of pettiness has splashed up on Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. Over the weekend, the news hit that West Point's alumni association had pulled the plug on a ceremony that was planned to award Hanks with the Thayer Award on September 25th. The award was created to honor citizens who didn't attend West Point but whose "service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point's motto: 'Duty, Honor, Country.'" Hanks, we seem like a no-brainer in other administrations – Democrat or Republican – for his efforts to ensure that Americans don't forget the contributions made by those who served in WWII. Of course, that begs the question. Was Hanks' appearance as MAGA hat-wearing Doug during the 50th anniversary special honoring NBC's SNL the final straw for Trump?

During NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, viewers were treated to another edition of "Black Jeopardy!," with Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Chris Rock twisting the comedic knife by calling out SNL's less-than-impressive track record when it came to hiring Black writers and cast members (and Murphy dropping an amazing impression of Morgan). But what got Trump's MAGA cult clutching their pearls and fanning themselves was the return of Hanks' Doug – but unlike his previous appearance, Doug didn't seem interested in building bridges anymore.

At one point in the sketch, Thompson's game show host, Darnell Hayes, goes over to shake Doug's hand – but Doug backs away, making it clear that he's not into that. "Don't like that, whoa, whoa, whoa," Doug responds, hands in the air. Eventually, he and Hayes shake hands – but the days of community and bringing everyone together are clearly over for Doug. "Maybe I'll start a show for you to come on and we'll call it 'White Jeopardy,'" Doug throws out, with Hayes taking a hard pass. Well, a whole lot of fragile-as-snowflakes "MAGA-tiers" were not happy with being labeled racist (especially those with confederate flags on display in their social media). It wasn't just SNL that they were pissed at, deciding that Hanks could take his box of chocolates and go home as far as they were concerned. It looks like someone might still be holding a grudge…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!