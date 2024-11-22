Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: christmas, disney

Disney Holiday Spectacular: Elton John, Seventeen, John Legend & More

Set for December 1, ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will include Elton John, Seventeen, John Legend, and many more!

'Tis the season… for a whole lot of holiday specials on the horizon. With Thanksgiving pretty much popping the cork on a whole lot of televised festivities going down over the next several weeks – culminating with New Year's Eve countdowns at the end of December – we're getting a look at what "The Mouse" has in store with ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. Set to hit screens on Sunday, December 1st, at 8:01 pm EST/PST (and streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the next day) and hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the special is marking its ninth year with a lineup of new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko'Olina, Hawaiʻi. Here's a look at who you can expect to see performing as well as a sneak peek image gallery – with none other than Kristen Bell serving as the special's narrator

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will include performances by:

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – "Deck the Halls" / "Holly Jolly Christmas"

Auliʻi Cravalho – "Beyond" (from Moana 2)

Elton John – "Your Song"

John Legend – "Always Come Back" / "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – "White Christmas"

Ava Max – "O Holy Night" / "1 Wish"

Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – "Little Drummer Boy"

Carly Pearce – "Let It Snow"

Pentatonix – "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

Anika Noni Rose – "Milele" (from Mufasa: The Lion King)

Seventeen – "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45 for the holiday special.

