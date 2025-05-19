Posted in: ABC, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey, John Oliver

Doctor Odyssey Fan John Oliver Calls Out ABC for No Season 2 News

ABC and Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey hasn't received a green light for Season 2, and HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver isn't happy.

While we await word on the fate of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey, series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson can take satisfaction in knowing that HBO's Emmy Award-winning Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is in their corner. Close to a minute into the segment above, Oliver takes a break from speaking truth to power regarding the mess that Trump's making of the U.S. to call out ABC for not giving the series a second series order. Kicking in at around the 00:50 mark and going for about two minutes, Oliver cites what the medical team had to tackle in just the very first episode (including a broken penis) to make his case why a show like that deserves another run. Our one complaint? While we appreciated Oliver making his case (we want Doctor Odyssey back, too), we weren't fans of the late-night host throwing The Rookie and Will Trent under the bus.

"'Doctor Odyssey' isn't currently on our schedule,' Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich shared with Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts event on Tuesday. "Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. '9-1-1,' '9-1-1 Nashville,' 'All's Fair' [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversations with him." Previously, Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, shared that the final decision will most likely come from Murphy. In terms of when that decision could come, many expect it sometime after this week's season finale and the end of June, when the options on the ABC cast are timed to expire.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

