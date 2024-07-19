Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, disney plus, doctor who, jodie whittaker

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker "Protective" of Final Doctor/Yaz Goodbye

Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill share why the final goodbye between the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz worked for them.

When Big Finish Production teased that it had some big plans in store to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the company producing full-cast Doctor Who audio dramas, they weren't messing with our minds. A little less than a week ago, we learned that Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yasmin "Yaz" Khan would be returning for a series of 12 new, hour-long, full-cast audio drama adventures in time and space – with Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures being released beginning in July 2025. For many, the new adventures will give fans who want the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz to be romantically involved more story to speculate over. When we last saw the pair together, it was the goodbye that the two shared – a goodbye that many had hoped would see the Doctor confess her love for Yaz as her companion did in the previous special, "Legend of the Sea Devils."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Whittaker and Gill addressed how the Doctor and Yaz departed – with Gill joking, "I'm not entirely sad [that there wasn't a kiss] because Jodie doesn't moisturise her lips!" On a more serious note, Gill stands by how the scene went down, adding, "I don't think of it as another version. That is the version. That's where we left it. That's how it happened." Noting that she feels "protective" of those moments between the two characters, Whittaker shared why she believes it worked.

"I'm quite protective over it. It was a really beautiful thing, particularly the scenes in the TARDIS – they were really wonderful to shoot because that was our last day. And so we shot those and then went and sat on top of the TARDIS and then shot in isolation, straight after that, the moment of regeneration. And I think those beats, even though, story-wise, they don't run all together, for us, because that's how we shot it, it felt like a beautiful progression within the dynamic and the relationship that they had," Whittaker added. Does that necessarily rule out anything of a romantic nature in the upcoming audio adventures? "I think also it's just, never say never! We've got adventures to do," Whittaker shared – before joking, "We could be [kissing] in the background!

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures – What You Need to Know

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, starting at just £11.99 (per story on collector's edition CD + download) or £9.99 (download only) exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

A complete series multibuy bundle of all twelve releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £126 (on collector's edition CD + download) or £102 (download only), again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

IMPORTANT: Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

