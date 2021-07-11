Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

One of the last times we checked in with Doctor Who star John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), it was the end of May and he was thanking fans for their "countless messages of support over the last few weeks" after allegations of inappropriate behavior on the Doctor Who set resurfaced. As a result, Barrowman saw his pre-recorded cameo removed from the BBC and Immersive Everywhere's Doctor Who: Time Fracture production. From there, the ripple effects from the controversy would also cost Barrowman the Big Finish audio drama Torchwood: Absent Friends, which would've seen him reunite with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor. In June, Titan would go on to cancel its upcoming Captain Jack/Doctor comic book. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet- until this weekend, when something caught our eye that begged for comment. In a tweet, Barrowman shared a video from a cafe (possibly San Francisco since he references a trip in earlier postings) where he shows off the TARDIS door they have on display. "I wonder if he- they are in there," Barrowman says as he touches the handle (odd choice of wording). The clip ends with, "That's where you left the sonic [screwdriver], Doctor" before a wide-eyed look, arched brow look- possibly concerned over another locked TARDIS door?

Here's a look at Barrowman's tweet from this weekend, where he also recommits to being a Whovian (?!?) while quoting a classic song for what we think is a musical show of defiance to those calling him out for past behaviors," No No You Can't Take That Away From Me!" (again, ?!?):

Barrowman was set to join the West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture when allegations of inappropriate behavior resurfaced via a 2014 video where Barrowman's Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke (who faces his own allegations) discussed Barrowman exposing himself on the set. As others began to speak of Barrowman's past on-set and convention behavior, Big Finish made its move, saying in a statement, "Big Finish has taken the decision to remove 'Torchwood: Absent Friends' from the Monthly Range release schedule and has no plans to publish this title at this time."

For his part, Barrowman would release a statement to The Guardian to address his "high-spirited behaviour" that he says "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage," saying, "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed." The apology he references in his statement refers to an apology he made after pulling down in pants in the middle of a BBC Radio 1 interview. For their part, Immersive Everywhere released the following statement regarding their decision to remove Barrowman: "Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture.' We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon."

