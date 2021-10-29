Doctor Who: Mandip Gill "Can't Confirm" Departure, Makes Case for Yaz

With this Sunday bringing the first chapter in The Flux's mission to eliminate Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Mandip Gill's Yaz, and John Bishop's newcomer Dan, it won't be long until folks start looking past Doctor Who: Flux and towards next year. With Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall exiting after three specials in 2022 (with Russell T. Davies returning as showrunner for Series 14), there's been a ton of speculating about and assuming that Gill's Yaz would be departing with them. Well, Gill is saying not so fast…

In an interview posted by EW earlier today, Gill was asked to confirm their departure with Whittaker & Chibnall but things sound far from definite. "Well, one, I can't confirm it but, two, there's just no rules to this. Companions do stay on thereafter. We still haven't finished filming these episodes, it could go any which way. The audience are really good at going, oh, it's a whole new cast and new companions and they're on board with that. And they're also amazing at going, oh yeah, that's a companion from the last Doctor, that also makes sense. So who knows? But just know that I've had the most amazing time," Gill explained.

Here's a look at Dan in action on what will be a life-altering Halloween for him (and probably the universe) as Doctor Who: Flux gets ready to roll this weekend with a sneak preview of what viewers can expect from the series opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dan's Halloween | FIRST LOOK CLIP | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3w4zaCyXok)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux premiering on October 31st:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.