Doctor Who: RTD Denies Danny Dyer Next Doctor (Our Spoof Still Stands)

Russell T. Davies denied that Danny Dyer will lead Doctor Who. Dyer said he'd love to do it last year, and we spoofed the idea back in 2022.

Another week, another vacuum in Doctor Who news, so outlets are going to run any old rubbish to get clicks – including US! Let's start with showrunner Russell T. Davies calling in to The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday Morning to declare, "Morning, Scott, It's Russell T Davies here. I can confirm Danny Dyer is — not the Doctor. Love you. Byeeeeee!" Davies was responding to The Daily Mirror this week, quoting Dyer in saying he would love to play The Doctor, and make it an alpha male, "very working class" Doctor. Clickbait Achievement Unlocked, Mirror. Dyer had, in fact, mentioned he would love to play the role months before, yet a British tabloid is reporting it like it's new. It's part of the grift. Well, we cry foul, because we ran a story about him being announced as The Doctor back in 2022 – as a joke! We were taking the piss and were upfront about that!

"Well, he would be an incredibly working-class Dr Who," Dyer quipped to the Mirror. "Yeah, maybe a bit alpha. What I do, really. You've hired me for a reason – I don't think you'd want me to come in and play Doctor Who, you know, really posh. I don't think we've ever had a working-class Doctor Who, have we? Well, Jodie Whittaker, she brought a bit of that to it."

And Christopher Eccleston, of course.

Frankly, we had more fun with the fictional announcement we totally made up back in 2022, where Dyer was announced as the next Doctor at a press event held at the Groucho Club in the heart of London's Soho at midnight back in that alternate timeline 2022.

"The Doctor's a diamond geezer, yeah?" said our fictional version of Dyer. "That's how I'm going to play him. Daleks, Cybermen, Millwall supporters, any of 'em try to give him shit, he'll just lamp the bastard. He's well hard, he is. Yeah, my Doctor Who's a full-on geezer, yeah? He's the man. He's been around a bit, right? He's over 900 years old, which is, like, f-king ancient, right? A bloke who's been around that long, he's gonna have lived it up, yeah? He's doctorin' the Tardis, innit? That's what he's all about."

At this point, why shouldn't Danny Dyer be The Doctor? It'd be a right laugh. Why shouldn't anyone be The Doctor after all? What the hell. Anything's better than warmed-over clickbait that's not true.

You can still stream the latest Doctor Who on Disney+.

