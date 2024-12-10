Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: Russell Tovey Confirms Wrapping "Land/Sea" Spinoff Series

Russell Tovey took to social media to confirm they had wrapped filming on the Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

It's hard to believe that it's only been five months since the official word came down that Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who would be getting a five-episode spinoff limited series. Starring Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki), BBC and Disney Branded Television's The War Between the Land and the Sea sees a fearsome and ancient species emerging from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, With an international crisis triggered and the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Earlier today, Tovey offered an update on how things are looking – and, in Tovey's case, that means wrapping "one of the most brilliant and magical projects of my career."

"'THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA' and that's a wrap for what has been one of the most brilliant and magical projects of my career – feel sad it's over but oh so happy it happened! Cannot wait for the world to discover us! The most incredible scripts brought to life by the most wonderful team for the past 80 brilliant days 💙💙 💙," Tovey wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included a behind-the-scenes look at the production:

Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Alexander Devrient returning as Colonel Ibrahim, and Ruth Madeley returning as Shirley Ann Bingham. In addition, Adrian Lukis (The Bill), Patrick Baladi (Line of Duty), Vincent Franklin (Gentleman Jack), Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers), and Mei Mac (Call the Midwife) have joined the series. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble") – with Davies penning Episodes 1 & 5, Pete Tighe penning Episodes 2 & 3, and both Davies and Tighe penning Episode 4 – here's a look back at Davies checking in from the official table read of all five episodes:

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies shared when the news was officially announced. Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, added, "'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we're delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

