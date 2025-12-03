Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Showrunner Shares 3-Word 2026 Christmas Special Tease

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies hasn't written the 2026 Christmas Special script yet, but he does have a three-word tease for it.

It was back in October when Doctor Who fans learned that Showrunner Russell T. Davies would be writing a Christmas Special for 2026, sharing: "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com a month later, Davies shared that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

That brings us to Doctor Who Magazine #624, with Davies offering his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column that kicked off with a big tease for next year's Christmas special. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" For those interested, there are two ways to take "Bafflers." It could be "a device used to restrain the flow of a fluid, gas, etc., or to prevent the spreading of sound or light in a particular direction; a baffle," or "something that causes a person to be baffled, particularly a difficult puzzle or riddle."

Doctor Who Has "Pathways" to "Potential Futures;" RTD Pauses Column

Over the summer, Doctor Who Magazine #618 featured Davies offering his regular column, covering a wide range of topics, not just about the season finale but also about Gatwa's two seasons. One of the two items that fans highlighted and spread across social media focused on Davies's thoughts on the future and what he meant by "pathways leading to potential futures." Davies wrote, "No, not the end, don't be mad. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are pathways leading to potential futures – we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie! And there's Susan, of course. I wonder if we'll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I'm still wondering who Gus is, from 'Mummy on the Orient Express.' Maybe they're the same!)"

But what seemed to really hit folks hard was Davies's sign-off, which was not just for this month but for his run writing for Doctor Who Magazine – at least, for now. "But we don't know what's happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I'll take a pause on this page. Thanks for reading! And thanks to DWM, a delight to work with you on this wonderful magazine. Hopefully, we'll have news soon, and certainly, 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is about to break out, so there are great things ahead."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!