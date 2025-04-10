Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Why RTD's Season 3 "Pause" Comment Gives Us Pause

Maybe we're reading into it a bit too much, but Russell T. Davies' recent comments regarding the future of Doctor Who have us a bit nervous.

With only a few days to go until the return of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra)-starring Doctor Who for its second season, the rumblings about a potential third season and the show's overall future are continuing – and a recent response from Davies isn't exactly making us feel too confident. Up until this point, the general consensus among all the important parties is that it's way too early for a decision about a possible Season 3 and that those matters would be addressed after the second season got underway. But during an interview with CBBC's Newsround, RTD dropped a comparison between the Doctor and Robin Hood that gave us pause – and then, RTD actually used the word "pause."

"I kind of know that the Doctor's reached the status of, like, Robin Hood," RTD shared during an interview at a premiere event for the second season that was held earlier this week. "Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories, and they'll bring it back." Considering the age range that the show is aimed at is ages 5-15, that's not a good sign. "So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that's what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies," RTD added. Again, for now? We're sticking with waiting until after Season 2 debuts before expecting any answers – but that? That's going to stick our brains for a bit…

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Joining Gatwa, Sethu, Gibson, and Condou for the second season are Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, and English TV personality Rylan Clark (Eurovision Song Contest).

Doctor Who Season 2 Writers: Dawson, Ellams, McTighe & Angel-Walfall

"'Doctor Who' takes its talent from a glittering galaxy of names, and these extraordinary writers span the skies. We've got old hands, new stars, voices from theatre, radio, and literature – the whole works! It's the most wild and exciting season of 'Doctor Who' yet, and I can't wait to unleash their brilliant work," Davies shared about Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams, Pete McTighe, and Sharma Angel-Walfall – the new writers joining the series for its second season:

Juno Dawson is a #1 Sunday Times best-selling novelist, screenwriter, and journalist whose books include the global bestsellers This Book is Gay and Her Majesty's Royal Coven. Her debut short film was The Birth of Venus, and she created the first official Doctor Who scripted podcast, Doctor Who: Redacted. "I started watching 'Doctor Who' with my grandma when I was ten years old in the 1990s. From writing fan fiction for an audience of one to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can't wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season," Dawson shared.

Inua Ellams is a writer and curator whose published books of poetry include Candy Coated Unicorns & Converse All Stars and The Actual. His first play, The 14th Tale, was awarded a Fringe First at the Edinburgh International Theatre Festival. Other plays include Barber Shop Chronicles, which played at the National Theatre, Three Sisters, and The Half-God of Rainfall. "For as long as I can remember television, I've been a 'Doctor Who' fan. I started watching when I was 10 in Nigeria. The show invited me to dream, to live beyond my reality. Getting to write for the show felt like touching God; it was blasphemously humbling and exciting, and I can't wait to share my story with the world," Ellams shared.

Pete McTighe is a writer and executive producer on the forthcoming spin-off, The War Between The Land And The Sea. He has created, written, or executive-produced dramas, including The Pact (BBC), The Rising (Sky), A Discovery Of Witches (HBO), and Wentworth (Fox). "The TARDIS is my home away from home, so it's been a joy to step back inside, with Russell at the console and the incredible team at Bad Wolf hanging on for dear life. I love this show with all my heart, and am really proud of what we've been able to achieve with my next episode," McTighe shared.

Sharma Angel-Walfall originally hails from Manchester and won the inaugural Channel 4 New Writing Award that set her off on her screenwriting journey. She has been in a number of writers' rooms, including Rapman's Supacell (Netflix), Sally Wainwright's The Ballad of Renegade Nell (Disney+), A Town Called Malice (Sky), and Noughts & Crosses (BBC). She was a writing consultant on Paul Abbott's Wolfe (Sky) and wrote an episode of Sharon Hogan's Dreamland for Sky (starring Lilly Allen and Freema Agyeman). "I am buzzing to be a part of such an iconic show! I am a massive Russell T Davies fan, so it is a dream come true to be able to work alongside him, especially on a show that I love. It's a real privilege to be a part of the 'Doctor Who' family. I have loved every minute!" Angel-Walfall shared.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!