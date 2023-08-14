Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, georgia, opinion, television, trump

Donald Trump Could Be Subject of All-Too-Real "Reality Show" This Week

If DA Fani Willis announces an indictment against Donald Trump later this week, he will be the subject of a VERY different "reality show."

If you're of the "older persuasion," then you probably remember a time when the expression, "Even bad press is good press," actually had a point to it. And then social media happened. Because the expression became popular during a time in our pop culture history when you had to write a letter to your local newspaper to vent about whatever was pissing you off on that particular day. And then you waited. And there was a very good chance it wouldn't get printed. And there was a very good chance that even if it did, you would be too busy showing it off to your friends to remember why you were pissed in the first place. But today, everything is now, in-the-moment, and live – none of the things you want if you're ex-reality show host and multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump. But if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has her way, Trump might just find himself the "hot topic" of an all-too-real "reality show" later this week.

With rumblings getting louder that DA Willis may just announce a grand jury indictment this week stemming from her investigation into Trump and his Republican lackeys for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney (who is presiding over the grand jury deliberations) ruled that the media will be allowed to film and photograph the moment that an indictment is handed down. Though it's still not known if recording of any kind will be allowed in future proceedings, it's important to note that Georgia tends to lean on the side of having cameras during proceedings (barring a judge's "special case" reason for prohibiting them). On the Federal level, criminal proceedings can't be televised or audio-recorded. And as we saw in the legal matter with Stormy Daniels, only still cameras were allowed – and that was only for a brief time early on in Donald Trump's arraignment in that case before all recording options were barred.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!