Don't Get High: Megan Ganz's Comedy Pilot Gets Hulu Green Light

Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz's planned comedy series Don't Get High has been given the green light by Hulu for a pilot.

Coming off her four-season run in the video game-themed comedy Mythic Quest, Megan Ganz will be going to Hulu for her next TV series pilot, Don't Get High, serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Joining her as EPs will be Adam Fishbach and Mara Herron, with 20th Television set to produce. Ganz wrapped her run on the AppleTV+ series, originally left on a cliffhanger and with potential for more, starting with the limited series anthology spinoff Side Quest before the streamer pulled the plug, allowing the Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day series an alternate ending that scrubbed the cliffhanger part, which involved the series' leads Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) sharing an awkward kiss, into them remaining platonic and coming up with their next plan for their MMORPG.

"Don't Get High" Series Details

The logline for Don't Get High, according to Variety, is, "An alpha dork and her merry gang of dweebs start an anti-drug group at their high school to make friends and influence people. It doesn't go well." Before co-creating Mythic Quest, Ganz started as a writer on The Onion before landing her first TV gig on Comedy Central's Important Things with Demetri Martin in 2010. She went on to successful network runs on NBC's Community, ABC's Modern Family, and FOX's The Last Man on Earth before joining McElhenney and Day's FX hit It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is set to premiere its 17th season in July. Ganz currently co-hosts the official series rewatch podcast called The Always Sunny Podcast with stars McElhenney, Day, and Glenn Howerton. Don't Get High joins the slate of Hulu's original programming like The Handmaid's Tale, Paradise, Shogun, Only Murders in the Building, Solar Opposites, and reboots like Futurama, and the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer and King of the Hill.

