Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Dutton Ranch, yellowstone

Dutton Ranch S01E01 & S01E02 Preview: Beth & Rip's Future Begins Now

Debuting on Paramount Network tonight, here's our preview for Dutton Ranch S01E01: "The Untold Want" and S01E02: "Earn Another Day."

Article Summary Dutton Ranch premieres tonight on Paramount Network with S01E01 “The Untold Want” and S01E02 “Earn Another Day.”

Beth and Rip begin rebuilding in Rio Paloma, Texas, where violent rivals and small-town tensions threaten peace.

Episode 2 finds Beth and Rip chasing a fresh start while Carter searches for his place and bonds with Oreana.

New Dutton Ranch videos tease the spinoff’s stakes, while cast insights hint at the hard road ahead for Beth and Rip.

We've had almost an entire season to check out what Kayce (Luke Grimes) has been up to post-"Yellowstone" over on CBS's hit series Marshals. Now, it's time for Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) to start forging their own future – and that's exactly what they start doing in tonight's two-episode premiere of Dutton Ranch on Paramount Network. To help get you up to speed, we've got a look at the overviews and images for the opening chapters. In addition, the cast offers some insights into what the spinoff series has in store, and we take a look back at the red carpet for the Dutton Ranch premiere in New York City.

Dutton Ranch Season 1 Previews

Dutton Ranch Season 1 Episode 1: "The Untold Want" – Beth and Rip rebuild their lives in Rio Paloma, Texas, but violent rivals and small-town tensions threaten their hard-won peace as they fight to protect their land and family.

Dutton Ranch Season 1 Episode 2: "Earn Another Day" – Beth and Rip work to forge their new life in Rio Paloma, carrying scars of what they lost and hope for what might rise; as he searches for his place in their fresh start, Carter finds connection with Oreana.

As Beth and Rip (Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul. Joining Reilly and Hauser are co-stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The "Yellowstone" spinoff series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!