Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg: Mama Musk Shuts Down "Thrilla So Vanilla"?

Just when we were getting excited for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, it looks like Elon's mom may have shut down the "Thrilla So Vanilla."

Uh oh! It looks like the "Thrilla So Vanilla" between Twitter owner & Selective Defender of Free Speech Elon Musk and Meta dude & World's Greatest Pinocchio Cosplayer Mark Zuckerberg is over before it started. Just like a week, the duo had us excited over the prospect of being able to watch a pair of billionaires beat the collective s**t out of one another in what we were sure was going to be a painfully sloppy fight where both fighters end up sucking for air three minutes into it. In fact, if you needed to know just how "quality" of an event this was going to be, look no further than the likes of UFC head Dana White and social media ghoul Andrew Tate as examples of the folks looking to get in on the action. Well, it looks like Elon's mom & author, Maye Musk, has made her feelings known on the matter – and those feelings include shutting the fight down.

Over the span of about 24 hours, Maye made it clear that the fight wasn't happening – and that she didn't need to run anything by them before putting the word out. And it doesn't look like she's going to be back-peddling on her position anytime soon (???):

Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven't told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case…🤨 https://t.co/y9gg9qrnuQ — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But that doesn't mean Maye doesn't want her son & Zuckerberg competing against one another – it's just that she has a different idea of what the "fight" could look like. But while I respect her position of wanting to spare the world from a spectacle that could be more gross than grand if a winner is going to be determined by which of them is the funniest? Ouch. That could go on for a while…

A verbal fight only. Three questions each. The funniest answers win. Who agrees? https://t.co/qDQ6Ae9lEU — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

