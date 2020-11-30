Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, but Bautista took that feud to a new level recently when he attacked the president for his WrestleMania ring gear. Unlike Bautista, who is known for wearing trunks while he wrestles, President Trump wore a full suit at WrestleMania 23, where Trump pitted his champion, Bobby Lashley, against Vince McMahon's champion, Umaga, in the Battle of the Billionaires. But according to Bautista, Donald Trump was wearing something else under his suit: a diaper.

Bautista took to Twitter to cut a shoot promo on the president, saying, "#DiaperDonald wore a diaper at

@WrestleMania??? Damn son!" Bautista accentuated the tweet with an emoji of a person facetiming. In the replies to his tweets, several people posted photos of Trump seeming to show the outline of said diaper underneath his pants, seemingly backing up Bautista's evidence. The President has yet to respond.

While it might seem odd to wear a diaper to a professional wrestling event, the fact is that it may be more normal in the world of pro wrestling than you think. Wrestlers including CM Punk, Tommy Dreamer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, Psycho Sid, and others have admitted to crapping their pants in the ring, so a smart wrestler might be inclined to wear a diaper just in case. It's no surprise that accidents would happen in the ring either; former WCW and WWE Champion Bill Goldberg explained that wrestlers poop up to twenty times per day, making it difficult to plan a match to take place in-between poops.

So if President Trump did wear a diaper during his match, as Dave Bautist claims, it might have actually been a smart move and not a reason for ridicule. Or maybe it was a requirement of the job. Who knows? Here at Bleeding Cool, Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has been known to force the site's writers to wear diapers so that they can sit longer at their computers while locked in the basement and forced to produce entire clickbait articles about wrestler's tweets without taking a bathroom break.