Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cathy Kelley, feet, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Cathy Kelley's Bare Feet Spark Wild WWE Conspiracy Theories

Cathy Kelley shoeless on WWE Raw? The Chadster uncovers theories – from secret AEW messages to The Beatles' Abbey Road! Auughh man, so unfair! 🕵️👣🤯

🤔🤔🤔 Hey there, wrestling fans! It's The Chadster here, and The Chadster has spotted something that's got the whole world of sports entertainment buzzing. That's right, you might have seen it too—on the latest episode of WWE Raw, the incredibly professional and, let's be real, downright spectacular Cathy Kelley was conducting an interview… without shoes! Auughh man! So unfair to her feet! 😤😤

Okay, let's put our detective hats on for a second. 😏 Could Cathy Kelley's barefoot bonanza be a clandestine communiqué to none other than Renee Paquette over at AEW? You remember Renee—before she made the colossal mistake of leaving the pinnacle of wrestling, WWE. She even had the audacity to tweet a thank-you to Triple H for his 25 years in the business, and mentioned her wikifeet appearance with a flushed emoji no less! 😳🙃 Oh, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. But if someone like Cathy Kelley is extending an olive branch, well, then The Chadster guesses The Chadster could (grudgingly) accept Renee's return too… as long as she stops disrespectfully using her real name and returns to the WWE-trademarked Young, of course. 🕊️

Congrats on 25 years @TripleH !! One of the absolute best to lace up a pair of boots!! And thanks for landing me on wikifeet many years ago. 😳🙃 pic.twitter.com/i6NTWrg0nl — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 25, 2020 Show Full Tweet

While The Chadster is being totally reasonable about this, he has been hearing some truly ridiculous conspiracy theories about why Cathy Kelley was going the all-natural route with her feet. 😅 Some say it's because WWE allegedly fudges numbers when it comes to heights and weights of their superstars. And folks – folks! – have been spreading photos of male interviewers squatting to make the wrestlers look more gargantuan. 😂😂😂

Tony Khan probably paid those people to spread that absolute hogwash to discredit our WWE superstars. Talk about unfair! WWE is the epitome of integrity and would never—The Chadster repeats, NEVER—lie about something as trivial as height, weight, or, ahem, attendance numbers. 🚫🙅‍♂️🚫

But here's a more *reasonable* theory The Chadster heard on the grapevine—the real Cathy Kelley*.. might be replaced. 🕵️‍♂️ It's like the Paul McCartney urban legend all over again. You know, the idea that he died and was replaced with a lookalike, with evidence such as the mumbled "I buried Paul" during the ending of Strawberry Fields Forever (actually "cranberry sauce") and McCartney being the only Beatle to walk barefoot across the street on the iconic cover of Abbey Road cited as proof? 🎵 Or remember the whispers about The Ultimate Warrior being a totally different dude post-steroids trial? 🤼‍♂️ Seems like it's history repeating itself, true wrestling fans.

Yet, The Chadster can't help but feel like we're missing the bigger picture here. 👀 While it's fun to talk about Cathy Kelley feet conspiracies and wrestling lore, there's a threat lurking in the shadows that's much more malicious than myths and legends. 😨😨 That's right, Tony Khan is out there trying to tear down everything The Chadster loves about pro wrestling with his AEW shenanigans. And The Chadster knows Tony is responsible for all of The Chadster's suffering, including The Chadster's marital woes, and let The Chadster tell you, Keighleyanne seems none-too-pleased about all the research The Chadster has been doing into the feet of wrestlers, clearly not understanding this is The Chadster's duty as an unbiased wrestling journalist! When are you going to learn, Keighleyanne, that when it comes to The Chadster, it's WWE first, then the Miata, then Smash Mouth, and then everything else. You knew this when you married The Chadster! 😡👎

no i was told someone was bringing roller skates for me 🙄 https://t.co/7QJRzGqzmi — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So listen up, squad—the feet of Cathy Kelley might be fascinating, but they're merely a distraction from the fact that AEW's head honcho is hell-bent on uprooting our beloved sports entertainment empire. And, sigh, while The Chadster is trying to fight the good fight, Tony's antics have taken a toll on The Chadster's personal life too. 😞💔

As much as The Chadster hates to admit it, the effects of Tony's obsession have rippled through to The Chadster's very sleep. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster was absolutely tormented in dreamland again, which is totally Tony Khan's doing. 😡 The Chadster was being chased relentlessly by Tony Khan through the backstages of a surreal WWE SmackDown event, all while The Chadster was totally barefoot! The Chadster's feet were pounding against the cold concrete, aching with every desperate step, while Khan taunted The Chadster, shouting, "You're shoeless just like all the WWE interviewers!" and "Braun Strowman isn't really six foot eight!" 😤🤬

The pursuit seemed endless, and The Chadster's feet were just screaming for mercy. Each echo of Tony's cackles was like a cheese grater to The Chadster's soul. Lo and behold, as The Chadster glanced back in terror, there was Tony—he was also without shoes! 😱 His feet slapped the ground as he gained on The Chadster, talking smack about shoe sizes and wrestler stats!

Suddenly, The Chadster was pinned to the ground, and that's when The Chadster felt it—Tony Khan's naked feet rubbing against The Chadster's own in a demented show of dominance. The touch of his toes was just… it was just so dang violating, like he was trying to erode The Chadster's spirit through his soles! 😭😠

The Chadster woke up in a panicked sweat, sheets twisted, the ghostly echo of Tony's taunts still ringing in The Chadster's ears. It was just another night's sleep stolen by Tony Khan's unyielding fixation to mess with The Chadster's peace of mind! 🛌💦👣

this would be a major upgrade from going shoeless https://t.co/EyP7V7u6Uw — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Tony Khan must be held accountable for stalking The Chadster even in slumberland. The Chadster demands retribution for every single psychological footprint Tony Khan's left on The Chadster's subconscious! 😖😫👟

To wrap it up, whether we're chatting about Cathy Kelley's choice to interview sans shoes or wild conspiracy theories about WWE media shenanigans, remember this—The Chadster is keeping a keen eye out for the actual enemy, AEW, and their determined despot, Tony Khan! Stay vigilant, stay true to WWE, and, as always, cheers a non-AEW-sponsored White Claw to that! 🍻👊 #StayStrongForWWE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!