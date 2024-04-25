Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: 11th doctor, bbc, disney plus, iplayer, russell t davies

Doctor Who: RTD Tackles Fan Complaints About Disney+, BBC Date/Time

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies responded to those taking issue with the Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer dates/times.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies discusses Doctor Who's premiere timing on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who's diverse viewing schedule is designed with modern viewership habits in mind.

RTD suggests managing online activity can significantly reduce spoiler exposure.

Davies addresses fans' concerns and advocates for taking control of the viewing experience.

With less than a month to go until the premiere of Showrunner Russell T. Davies (RTD) and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, RTD has addressed a controversy in Doctor Who Magazine #603 that's been rumbling since it was first announced. Of course, we're talking about the dates & times when the series will be returning. On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Needless to say, some folks were not happy about the move – but as RTD explains, the decision not only gives viewers more control over their viewing experience but also represents where things stand in 2024 when it comes to television viewing – especially for a show like Doctor Who that continues to grow its global audience.

Though he understands that the Disney+/BBC drops are "a tricky issue for some viewers," RTD notes that the show "has had all sorts of transmission patterns over the years, with lots of bumps and changes." From there, RTD cites personal experiences with Paul McGann's movie (which aired in the U.S. as a FOX television film), when the BBC released The Five Doctors novel before the special aired, and how the U.S. screened The Five Doctors two days before BBC One (and on a Friday night).

"And now we have 2024. With plenty of warning of the new pattern, for you to plan ahead and choose your own viewing. And that's the point: choice. You're not having to change your habits to fit the show, the show is changing to fit you. And it's changing to adopt the patterns of all modern TV shows. Yes, I think all of them, very soon. This is the future, and it's here, right now," RTS shared, shifting his focus to next month's premiere. "If you want to stay spoiler-free before the Saturday night transmission, I honestly believe it can be done. I stayed spoiler-free when 'Game of Thrones' would drop in the UK in the early hours of the morning. I'd happily watch it at 9 pm that night, in blissful ignorance. And okay, maybe I'm not as online as you are, but that's the key. Manage your online activity for, what, 18 hours? And it's a Saturday, too, have a day off!" he added.

Noting his love for the show Casualty, RTD goes on to share how he's still able to remain spoiler-free even though the episodes now drop on iPlayer early. From there, RTD makes the case that "The programme is yours, now. Yours absolutely. Yours to start and stop and pause and play whenever you want" by sharing how the differing release times gives the power back to the viewer – even offering ideas on how fans can embrace midnight viewings and make that time their time (even teasing that Episode 7 might be best viewed at midnight). "A midnight viewing could be lovely. Stay up! Have a party! And that includes kids, too – plenty of children went to midnight openings of bookstores when the new Harry Potter books were released. It was part of the game, part of the narrative, a story they'd tell for years to come," RTD wrote.

But RTD also makes it clear that he understands where some folks are coming from – and that it's a problem that's been in play for viewers for some time. "I'm not making light of this. I can hear the worries. It's easy to say 'stay offline' when your health or job or nature might make that impossible. And I'm sorry because then, yes, spoilers will fly. Unfortunately, there's always been a subset of viewers hitting the spoiler problem, like the tons of people who work Saturdays and on night shifts. They've had to negotiate this for years. So, there has never been a transmission pattern in the digital age that's perfect for everyone," the showrunner shared.

With that in mind, RTD went on to address the brutal truth of the online/social media society we live in. The more you're connected online, the greater the chances of spoilers – and that doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon. "If you're that online and cannot change… folks, you stand a high chance of getting spoiled anyway. Before transmission. That's the modern world. Beyond my control," RTD noted. "From April onwards, there will be screenings and previews and screeners and friends-of-friends who've seen episodes in advance. And 'Doctor Who' is so popular it's a victim of its own success. It has devoted fans who will talk and share and some who will move heaven and earth to discover information and post it far more than, say, good old Holby." But as he noted in his writings this month, the experience doesn't have to be a bad one if fans take control of their viewing experience and not let others control it for them. "If you're that online… you always will be. And, in fact, that's part of your joy too. You like it. You love it! So, for the run of this season, the hours after midnight will be your ultimate playground," RTD added.

