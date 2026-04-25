Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston Teases Season 3 Finale, Talks S04 Guest Stars

CBS's Elsbeth star Carrie Preston teased the season finale, S03E20: "That's All," and discussed being excited for Season 4's guest stars.

Article Summary Elsbeth star Carrie Preston teases the Season 3 finale, “That’s All,” as a murder mystery set in a legendary New York hotel.

Patti LuPone guest-stars as cabaret icon Ruby Lane, while Michael Urie plays a charming hotel guest with unclear motives.

Preston says filming with Patti LuPone was extraordinary, including scenes where the Broadway legend serenaded Elsbeth.

Looking to Elsbeth Season 4, Preston says the CBS series is attracting top guest stars and welcomes Good Wife universe returns.

With less than a month to go until May 21st's S03E20: "That's All" hits our screens, CBS's Elsbeth star Carrie Preston is cluing fans in on what viewers can expect from the season finale. According to the official overview, "A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder," with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest-starring as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off. Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

"Our finale is we have the great Patti LuPone, who's in it," Preston shared during Deadline's Contenders TV Saturday session. "She plays a cabaret singer, and then Michael Urie plays someone who's staying in the hotel and he befriends Elsbeth – but we're not quite sure what he's up to." Preston added, "And let me just tell you, I got to sit there and have Patti LuPone serenade me. What? Yeah! Yep. So you have that to look forward to, because it was pretty extraordinary, and you have to do it over and over again when you're doing a TV show, so I just got to sit there and bask in her glory."

While discussing how she's "excited" for a fourth season with new guest stars, Preston noted how she hopes the show has gained a reputation as being a fun, creative experience for other potential guest stars. "I hope that and trust that we've made it clear that we're like a really fun place to come and work, because I think that Steve Buscemi even asked if he could be on the show. He was watching the show and he loved it, and his wife watched it. And then he called his agents and said, 'Do you think that they would have something for me?' And we were like, 'Yeah, absolutely! We have something for Steve Buscemi.' And he was great. He got to play something different than what he normally gets to play, and it was good. So I think actors get to come on our show and like really do something fun for 10 days or so and then get to go on to their busy lives after that."

As for the television universe that the series is a part of, Preston made it clear that "Anyone from that universe – 'The Good Wife,' 'The Good Fight' – is totally welcome" to make an appearance. Unfortunately, real-life husband Michael Emerson's Judge Milton Crawford won't be making a return, having been killed off. "That's like the whale, the Moby Dick, that she could not catch, that whale. And it just, even after he's not here anymore, it's just haunting her. But she luckily was on to his widow, and she knew that she was up to no good," Preston said about Elsbeth's late arch-nemesis.

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