Elsbeth: Check Out Our Updated S03E02: "Doll Day Afternoon" Preview

With CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth back on our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S03E02: "Doll Day Afternoon."

Article Summary Elsbeth S03E02 "Doll Day Afternoon" features Elsbeth facing a tense hostage crisis at a NYC toy store.

David Cross guest stars as Nolan, an ex-con drawn into chaos after a murder links to a rare doll purchase.

Previews and official overviews for S03E02, S03E03 "Good Grief", and S03E04 "Ick, a Bod" are included.

Upcoming episodes promise more celebrity guest stars and twists in Elsbeth's quirky NYPD adventures.

As CBS Premiere Week rolls along, we're getting a second episode of EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth in less than a week – pretty sweet! This week, Elsbeth (Preston) finds herself dealing with an ex-con (David Cross) who's taken hostages at a toy store after a murder investigation takes a nasty turn. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've upped the number of S03E02: "Doll Day Afternoon" sneak peeks to four. In addition, we have overviews and images for S03E03: "Good Grief" (Oct. 23rd) and S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" (Oct. 30th).

Elsbeth Season 3 Episodes 2-4 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 2: "Doll Day Afternoon" – When a murder investigation at a famous New York toy store spirals into a hostage crisis, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) must negotiate with Nolan (David Cross), the hapless ex-con inside. Outside, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) clashes with a rival whose reckless tactics could turn the standoff deadly. Written by Robert King & Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by Robert King.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 3: "Good Grief" – When "grief influencer" Raquel Drabowski's (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth's surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Ron Underwood.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 4: "Ick, a Bod" – Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter. Written by Erica Larson and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

