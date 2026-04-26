Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Fans: Who's in The Mood for a Pretty Big Season 3 Update?

CBS's Elsbeth Updates: S03E17: "High Class Problems," S03E18: "Murder from Scratch," S03E19: "Catch and Kill," and S03E20: "That’s All."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 gets a major CBS update with new details for Episodes 17, 18, 19, and the season finale.

Episode 17, High Class Problems, adds four sneak peeks as Elsbeth probes a deadly case involving Constance Wu.

Episode 18, Murder from Scratch, and Episode 19, Catch and Kill, reveal plots, galleries, and big guest stars.

Elsbeth Season 3 finale That’s All sets a minor royal murder amid cabaret drama with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie.

We know. We understand. As great as the two-hour, two-episode season finale of Matlock was, it still meant having to wait another week for a new episode of CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. But one of the best on-screen detectives returns this week, and we have a pretty massive Season 3 update to pass along. Here's what we have waiting for you below:

S03E17: "High Class Problems" – Guest-starring Constance Wu, we've added four sneak peeks to the official overview and image gallery.

S03E18: "Murder from Scratch" – We've added an overview and image gallery, Anna Camp guest-starring, and Pamela "Jupiter" Adlon directing.

S03E19: "Catch and Kill" – We've added an overview and image gallery, with Tracey Ullman, Erich Bergen, and Laura Benanti as guest stars.

S03E20: "That's All" – We have the previously released overview, with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest-starring.

Elsbeth S03E17 – S03E19, Season 3 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 17: "High Class Problems" – After a billionaire's son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients' secrets led to murder. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 18: "Murder from Scratch" – When an ambitious filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a "trad wife" (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient. Anna Camp guest stars. Written by Erica Shelton Kodish & Jonelle Lightbourne and directed by Pamela "Jupiter" Adlon.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 19: "Catch and Kill" – Elsbeth battles a veteran gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) who trades in people's secrets – and may have killed to keep her own. Tracey Ullman, Erich Bergen, and Laura Benanti guest star. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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