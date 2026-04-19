Posted in: Cartoon Network, streaming, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo Anime Still Moving Forward: WB Animation Head Register

Warner Bros Animation head Sam Register offered a quick update on the upcoming "Scooby-Doo" anime series, "Go-Go Mystery Machine."

Article Summary Warner Bros confirms Scooby-Doo anime series "Go-Go Mystery Machine" is still in active development.

The Mystery Inc. gang will tackle Japanese mythical monsters during a foodie adventure across Japan.

Sam Register teases creative new directions, blending anime style with classic Scooby-Doo humor.

New characters like Scooby's uncle Daisuke-Doo and magical friend Etsuko join the monster hunt.

We've got an update on an upcoming new "Scooby-Doo" series – and it's not Netflix's McKenna Grace-starring live-action series. During the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced and updated several animated projects. Some of the highlights included a new Regular Show from J.G. Quintel, Craig McCracken's Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends spotlighting a younger audience, and a number of Adventure Time projects. But "Scooby-Doo" fans were hit with the biggest surprise: -Cartoon Network Studios' Go-Go Mystery Machine.

In the upcoming animated series, the Mystery Machine gang takes their crime-solving skills overseas to Japan. Here's a look at the official logline that was released: "While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country." As we inch closer to the two-year anniversary of the announcement, Sam Register, President, Warner Bros Animation, confirmed that work on the series is still ongoing.

"We've been doing that with Scooby-Doo. We had Mystery Incorporated, where we had a love triangle between Shaggy and Velma, and Scooby. We've done some stranger stuff. I'm currently producing and developing an anime right now. We're doing stuff in that direction. Every now and then, we get a character that we can stretch and do something new with," Register shared when discussing how popular IPs can be presented in different creative ways to appeal to a diverse audience during the "Creators x Hollywood" panel session.

Once again, Shaggy & Scooby-Doo's insatiable appetite brings the world one step closer to ending in a fire of Lovecraftian horror. In their defense? I bet those Scooby Snacks are worth wagering the world over – but we digress! Of course, the slightly-less-than-dynamic duo will have some help solving the mystery and catching some monsters – Scooby-Doo's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, magical friend Etsuko, and gadget wiz Toshiro. We already love the animation in the key art image above, and the premise sounds promising. Here's hoping the Velma haters out there give this one a chance.

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