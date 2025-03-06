Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Gets Caught Up in Some "Family" Business: S02E14 Sneak Peeks

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S02E14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."

Article Summary Elsbeth digs into a mafia mystery during a crime scene tour in a gripping new episode.

Alyssa Milano and Michael Emerson guest star as Pupetta Del Ponte and Judge Crawford.

Five sneak peeks and a detailed look at this episode are waiting for you below.

Catch Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson in action on the hit CBS series.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the second season of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth! This week, Alyssa Milano and Michael Emerson (uh-oh) guest star in S02E14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" as our hero (Preston) finds herself dealing with some serious "family" business while also dealing with more grief from Judge Crawford (Emerson). Along with a look at the previously released official overview and image gallery, we also have the episode trailer waiting for you above, and five (yup, five) sneak peeks to pass along (waiting for you below):

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes, she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford's (Michael Emerson) grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Robin Givens:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!