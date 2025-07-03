Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: games done quick, Summer Games Done Quick, Summer Games Done Quick 2025

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 Launches This Sunday

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 is set to kick off again this Sunday, as they take up the cauise to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders

Article Summary Summer Games Done Quick 2025 streams live July 6-13, raising funds for Doctors Without Borders.

Top speedrunners tackle classic and new games in a week-long charity marathon at Hilton Minneapolis Downtown.

All donations from the event support Médecins Sans Frontières in providing global medical aid.

Games Done Quick has raised over $54 million for charities, including last year's $2.5M for MSF.

Organizers for Summer Games Done Quick 2025 have everything ready to go for this year's event, set to kick off this Sunday. The annual charity event will take place from July 6-13, as speedrunners will attempt to clear games, and maybe set some world records, through old and new fan-favorite titles during the 24/7 event at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown. Those who can't attend in person can watch live on their Twitch channel, which will be one of the locations they will take donations for this year's benefactor, Doctors Without Borders. We have more details below as you can check out this year's schedule on their website.

Summer Games Done Quick 2025

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 will host a variety of exciting runs, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Mario Kart World, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Balatro, Blue Prince, Cuphead, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4, and many, many more. All donations raised during the week-long broadcast go directly to Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical assistance to those affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and disasters globally. Viewers will be able to donate to the charity via GamesDoneQuick.com. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $54 million for charities, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Malala Fund, Organization for Autism Research, and CARE. Last year's SGDQ raised a total of $2.5 million for Doctors Without Borders.

Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) offers medical humanitarian assistance to people based solely on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. Our teams of doctors, nurses, logisticians, and other frontline workers are often among the first on the scene when peoples' lives are upended by conflict, disease outbreaks, or natural or human-made disasters. The decision to respond is based solely on our independent assessment of medical needs. We work to ensure that our teams can reach people in need without restriction and provide aid directly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!