Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Is Back on The Case Tonight! Our S03E01: "Yes, And…" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's return of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E01: "Yes, And…" and look ahead at Season 3.

What better way to celebrate tonight's return of EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth than with a pretty impressive look at not just the first or second episode, but the first four episodes of the season. First up, we have an updated look at tonight's Stephen Colbert-starring S03E01: "Yes, And…" (overview, images, sneak peeks, and more). Following that, we have official overviews and image galleries for this Thursday's episode, S03E02: "Doll Day Afternoon," as well as for S03E03: "Good Grief" (Oct. 23rd) and S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" (Oct. 30th).

Elsbeth Season 3 Episodes 1-4 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1: "Yes, And…" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris), and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

Previously, we learned that Colbert will play Scotty Bristol, the late-night host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. In addition, Sedaris, Richter, and Mendez are set to guest-star during the opener. Sedaris's Laurel Hammond-Muntz is the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter's Mickey Muntz is the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to late-night host Scotty Bristol (Colbert) and Laurel's husband. Mendez's Officer Grace Hackett is a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 2: "Doll Day Afternoon" – When a murder investigation at a famous New York toy store spirals into a hostage crisis, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) must negotiate with Nolan (David Cross), the hapless ex-con inside. Outside, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) clashes with a rival whose reckless tactics could turn the standoff deadly. Written by Robert King & Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by Robert King.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 3: "Good Grief" – When "grief influencer" Raquel Drabowski's (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth's surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Ron Underwood.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 4: "Ick, a Bod" – Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter. Written by Erica Larson and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!