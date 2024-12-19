Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth Season 2 Goes Meta in Fall Finale "Toil and Trouble" (Preview)

Check out our full preview rundown for CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S02E08: "Toil and Trouble."

That's it for CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. Well, at least for 2024 – and the hit series is ending the year in a very "meta" way. In S02E08: "Toil and Trouble," Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finds herself having to solve a very real murder involving the death of a showrunner of a hit television procedural – an investigation that puts longtime star Regina Coburn (Laurie Metcalf) in her sights. Meanwhile, Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) is back for another round – not exactly good news to Elsbeth's ears. Here's a look at the official overview, a series of sneak peeks, and an image gallery for tonight's chapter…

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 8: "Toil and Trouble" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 8: "Toil and Trouble" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) is thrown into the world of television after the showrunner of a long-running police procedural is brutally murdered in his office, and although it appears to be the act of a disgruntled fan, she begins to suspect the show's longtime star Regina Coburn (Laurie Metcalf), who yearns for artistic fulfillment. Meanwhile, Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) continues to be a thorn in Elsbeth's side. Written by Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Darren Grant.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

