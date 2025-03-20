Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 2 Set for All-Star Finale; S02E16, S02E17 Early Looks

Along with a look at S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" and S02E17: "Four Body Problem," CBS's Elsbeth Season 2 is set for an all-star finale.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 2 finale features an all-star cast with exciting returns from fan-favorite guest stars.

Episode 16, "Hot Tub Crime Machine," delves into a suspicious death involving a complex throuple.

In Episode 17, "Four Body Problem," Elsbeth faces a mysterious case in a historic funeral home.

Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth, solving crimes with her unconventional methods and unique perspective.

Even though CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth is taking a break for the NCAA "March Madness," it doesn't mean we don't have a whole lot of cool stuff to share about what's to come this season – including an all-star season finale. First up, we have official overviews and image galleries for the first two episodes in April: S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" (April 3rd) and S02E17: "Four Body Problem (April 10th). As for that Season 2 finale news that we mentioned, S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" (written by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Lionel Coleman) is set to hit screens on Thursday, May 8th, at the special time of 9-10 pm, ET/PT) – and it's going to be an all-star lineup of familiar faces over the past two seasons.

Stephen Moyer is reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

"We have always tried to make 'Elsbeth' a place for the best actors to come and play. We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn't be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects," shared Jonathan Tolins, showrunner and executive producer.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episodes 16 & 17 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" – After a man's suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship. Written by Erica Larson and Jonelle Lightbourne and directed by James Whitmore Jr.:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17: "Four Body Problem" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya's new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater). Written by Erica Shelton Kodish and Sarah Beckett and directed by Bille Woodruff:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

