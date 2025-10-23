Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E03: "Good Grief" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E03: "Good Grief."

We've got Julia Fox as a "grief influencer" with a dead husband problem (he didn't want to stay dead) and a surprise reunion in tonight's episode of EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. To help get you up to speed, we now have five sneak peeks at S03E03: "Good Grief," along with an official overview, trailer, and image gallery. From there, we have overviews and images for S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" and S03E05: "Poetic Justice," with the latter seeing Elsbeth (Preston) reuniting with Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) from The Good Fight days.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 3: "Good Grief" – When "grief influencer" Raquel Drabowski's (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth's surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Ron Underwood.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 4: "Ick, a Bod" – Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter. Written by Erica Larson and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5: "Poetic Justice" – After a donor's death shakes New York's nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim's friend, Gary (William Jackson Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli's footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Robin Givens.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

