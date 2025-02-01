Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Christopher Paolini, Eragon

Eragon Series "Still on Track" at Disney+: Author Christopher Paolini

Author Christopher Paolini had some good news to pass along update-wise regarding Disney+'s planned live-action Eragon series adaptation.

It was back in July 2022 when the news first hit that a live-action streaming series adaptation of Christopher Paolini's YA novel series "The Inheritance Cycle" was in development at Disney+. Paolini is set to serve as co-writer and executive producer on Eragon (also the title of the first of the four novels), with Bert Salke executive producing via Co-Lab 21 and 20th Television producing. Of course, a lot has gone down across the pop culture landscape over the past 2-1/2 years, raising a lot of questions about a lot of projects – but Paolini is making it clear that development on the series adaptation is rolling along. "Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*.)," Paolini posted on Twitter on Saturday. Originally self-published in 2002, Paolini's introduction to Eragon and his loyal dragon was republished by Knopf in 2003 – followed by Eldest in 2005, Brisingr in 2008, and Inheritance in 2011.

Here's a look at Paolini's tweet offering the good news to fans that the series adaptation was still on track:

Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*.) — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) February 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"This has been a long time coming," Paolini said in a social media statement when the news first hit back in 2022 (which you can check out below). "I can't tell you how many conversations, meetings, and messages were needed in order to reach this point. And we're still just at the beginning! However, none of this would have been possible without everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom over the years. So, a huge thank you from me to every Alagaësian out there. You brought the thunder."

