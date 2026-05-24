Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Season 3 Finale: Our Updated S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Could tonight's season finale be an endgame for Colter and Russell? Here's our updated preview for CBS's Tracker S03E22: "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 finale S03E22, "The Best Ones," teases a dark case as Colter and Russell hunt a victim of a secret project.

Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles team up again, fueling endgame questions for Colter and Russell in Tracker's big finale.

The updated Tracker preview rounds up the official overview, trailer, sneak peek, and more ahead of tonight's must-watch episode.

Our Russell Shaw spinoff pitch imagines Jensen Ackles leading a rough-edged team with on-the-job training for comedy and action.

At this point, we don't think there's anything more we need to say to get you psyched for tonight's season finale of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. Based on social media vibes over the past few days, you're already at that level – and beyond. But before you get a chance to check out our revised preview for S03E22: "The Best Ones" (including overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek), we're going to drop our five-second pitch for a Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) spinoff. Here it is: Russell is put in charge of a team of "screw-ups" with tons of potential that he has to train – and we're talking on-the-job training.

Tracker Season 3 Finale – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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