ESPN Passes on Skip Bayless/Stephen A. Smith "First Take" Reunion Idea

If Skip Bayless parts ways with FS1 sports talk show Undisputed, there's one place he definitely WON'T be returning to - ESPN's First Take.

Earlier this week, the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reported that FS1 sports talk show Undisputed host Skip Bayless would be going the same route by the end of this summer that his co-host Shannon Sharpe did last summer. Reportedly, FS1 and Bayless will part ways after an eight-year run sometime before the end of the season. The move would come at around the same time that Bayless' reported four-year/$32 million deal would be coming to an end. Glasspiegel's report noted that the show suffered in the ratings after Sharpe departed, with Undisputed shifting to having Bayless partnering up with rotating co-hosts. Though it's still expected to continue if Bayless departs, there are no loud rumblings (so far) regarding who could replace him.

Of course, we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't this be a great time for Bayless to return to ESPN for an on-air reunion with First Take host Stephen A. Smith, his old sparring partner? While you might think so, it sounds like the sports network is looking to take a hard pass. "We are set with the current 'First Take' rotation and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," a spokesperson for ESPN shared with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports earlier today. Here's the post that McCarthy shared with the official statement from ESPN on Bayless' "First Take" future (or lack thereof) from earlier today. It should be noted that as of this writing, nothing official has been released regarding Bayless' FS1 or overall professional future.

NEWS: @ESPN tells @FOS it is NOT interested in re-hiring @RealSkipBayless for @FIrstTake. Bayless starred on hit morning show from 2007-2016. "We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," says ESPN.https://t.co/7ccvIHR8Io — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

