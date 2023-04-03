Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira Didn't Want Kat to Be "The Fat Best Friend" Barbie Ferreira addresses her reasons for departing HBO's Euphoria, the rumors of tension with Sam Levinson, and what she wanted for Kat.

Last August, viewers learned that HBO & Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria would be moving on with its third season without Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), who took to Instagram to announce that she will not be returning. More than six months later, Ferreira cleared up some of the rumors surrounding her departure. In addition, she explains that it was a "mutual decision" for the two parties to part ways, feeling Kat's story had reached the end of its run on the show ("Sam [Levinson] writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat"). In addition, Ferreira addresses how the show's production schedule makes it difficult to take on other projects. Here's a look at some of the highlights from a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

Ferreira on Not Fueling Season 2 Drama: "For me, when people ask me about Season 2, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2, and I'm always like, 'No, it's okay, promise. It's good.' I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I've never talked about. I'm of the mindset that if it doesn't exist, I'm not going to address it because then I'm adding fuel to it. It's taken on a life of its own. Don't believe everything you read."

Ferreira on Rumors She Walked Off Set After Argument with Levinson: "I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that's what they mean?"

Ferreira on Wanting Kat to Be More Than "The Fat Best Friend": "I don't think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

Ferreira on Deciding to Depart After Season 2: "I feel like with Season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties. Sam [Levinson], me…it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it's like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, 'Okay, I get to not worry about this, and we both don't get to worry about this' because it's exhausting," Ferreira explained. As she saw it, Kat's story wasn't one that had a future for a very specific reason. "Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm a flop. I'm a loser.' It really has been a good thing."

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez," the Euphoria star wrote in an Instagram Stories post back in 2022, confirming that she would not be returning for the third season.

Posted in: HBO, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, preview, zendaya