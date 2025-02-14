Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria, zendaya

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Releases Who's Returning, Who's Joining & More

HBO released a rundown of who's returning and who's joining Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria for the third season.

With production on the third (and possibly final) season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria officially underway, we're getting a rundown on who's returning and who's joining the series on both sides of the camera. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden) are set as series regulars. In addition, musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror) are set as guest stars. Here's a look at the complete Euphoria Season 3 update:

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror)

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Lynch shared. Hardison added, "I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It's amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover, and we've stayed close, so this is truly special. Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we're all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and here's to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot."

