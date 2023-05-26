Euphoria Season 3 "Ideally In 2025": HBO Exec on Reasons for Delay Fans of HBO & Sam Levinson's Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria are going to be staring down a pretty long wait for the third season.

For those of you who've been stalking social media for news on the third season of Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, had an update to pass along. It just might not be the news you want to hear. Remember that long wait time between the first two seasons? Well, it looks like that record's about to get beat. During a wide-ranging interview that went live earlier today, Orsi explained that the combination of Levinson's work on the upcoming HBO series The Idol, Zendaya's increasingly busy career schedule, and the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike has stalled the third season. "'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on [The] 'Idol,' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts. We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'"

Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

