Euphoria Season 3 Still Set for 2025 Start: "Nothing Has Changed": HBO

HBO pushed back on reports that Zendaya-starring Euphoria was canceled, noting that Season 3 is still set to go into production in 2025.

When the news hit earlier today that Zendaya had joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film, we speculated on whether the casting could impact the filming of the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. Why? Because the HBO series and Nolan's film were both aiming to start filming in early 2025. Well, as far as HBO sees it, nothing has changed. "'Euphoria' is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed," read the statement from an HBO rep to The Independent. Whether or not that means that the previously mentioned January 2025 starting month is still in place.

Euphoria Season 3: Previous Updates

In October, Zendaya shared some thoughts on the season's five-year time jump during a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast (which you can listen to below). "I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," Zendaya shared. "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," she explained, adding sarcastically, "'And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!'"

Though not able to offer specific details, Zendaya sees the possibilities that open up for the characters now that they've moved beyond the parameters of high school. "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world," she explained. "I'll be interested to see what happens, too."

Speaking with PEOPLE in September while promoting her partnership with show brand HEYDUDE earlier this month, Sweeney (Cassie) shared how she's feeling about returning to set as time nears. "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me, and I love my 'Euphoria' family, so I look forward to it," Sweeney shared. As for what she would like to see for her character during the new season, Sweeney adds that whatever it is, she hopes it dials up the "crazy Cassie" factor. "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," she said. As for any specifics she might have on Season 3, Sweeney is either in the same place that Schafer shared she was in last month (more on that below) when it comes to details or looking to lay low to avoid spoilers (like news of the time jump): "Honestly, I don't know anything about it."

Back in August, Schafer revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had "no fucking idea what's going on" with the third season. "You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened," Schafer added. In terms of the show, the cast and creative team were hit with two tragic losses between seasons – co-star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms about what's happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that's going to be tough," she explained. "I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that shit really threw everyone for a loop."

