Euphoria Season 3: Sydney Sweeney Tackles Cassie/Wedding Dress Leak

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney teased the upcoming third season and addressed that leaked set image of Cassie in a wedding dress.

HBO's Euphoria Season 3 details have picked up since filming got underway earlier this year.

Last month, Sydney Sweeney offered an update (at least, as much as she could) on how things were looking for Cassie heading into the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, sharing what attracts her to the character and teased how Cassie's "crazy" is being dialed up for the show's return. Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, Sweeney added that Cassie is "even worse" than fans have seen her over the past two seasons. But things got really interesting around the 2:15 mark, when Fallon showed her a leaked image from filming that shows Sweeney's Cassie in a wedding dress. Sweeney's reaction is exactly what you would expect from someone caught in a spoiler conundrum, even looking to blame the image on AI.

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It's so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is," Sweeney shared during an earlier interview with Empire. "Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I'll read something, then I'll call him, and I'm like, 'Let's go crazier.' And he's like, 'I'm all in.' And this season is unhinged."

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched). Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) has been tapped for a major recurring role, reportedly as Kidd, a runner for a ruthless kingpin reportedly played by Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

HBO today announced the returning main cast and new cast starring in season three of the Emmy®-winning drama series Euphoria, as well as new and returning key crew members. Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, stars Emmy winner Zendaya,… — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

