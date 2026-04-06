Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13 Confirmed as "Coven" Continuation

In case there was any doubt, Ryan Murphy Productions confirmed that American Horror Story Season 13 would be a continuation of "Coven."

Article Summary American Horror Story Season 13 is officially confirmed as a continuation of the fan-favorite Coven storyline.

Jessica Lange returns alongside stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts.

Ryan Murphy Productions shared that filming has begun and teased Lange's prominent role this season.

Ariana Grande joins the cast, with Angela Bassett expressing excitement about working together on AHS.

Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and John Waters. With a cast like that, you can understand why folks would be excited about the 13th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. Earlier today, they got another reason to get excited: a trio of teaser images spotlighting Lange, with Murphy announcing that filming was now underway. With a lineup like the one that was announced, the easy assumption would be to assume that it would be a continuation of the "Coven" storyline – and it seems like you would be correct.

Here's a look at the response given by Murphy's production company to a fan who hoped the season would be an "extension" of the "Coven" storylines:

"American Horror Story, Season 13. Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!" read the caption to Ryan Murphy Productions' Instagram post, which included three images of Lange:

Checking in with Variety on the red carpet for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2025 back in November 2025, Bassett offered some early thoughts on the news and how it feels returning to the AHS Universe. In the clip below, Bassett acknowledged the news while teasing that she didn't know who she might be playing. From there, Bassett shared that she had hoped to return to the series and that they would find a way to make it work with production on ABC's 9-1-1.

As for Grande officially joining the AHS Universe, Bassett had nothing but kind words for Grande's work ethic and that she's confident that the "Wicked" star will do just fine as a part of the all-star ensemble cast (with the reporter making the excellent point that Grande now has experience playing a witch, and let's not forget her turn as Piccola Grande, aka The Pickle Queen, in Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding).

Angela Bassett on returning to "American Horror Story" for a new season and if she has any advice for #ArianaGrande's debut: "I think she'll be just fine." #LACMA pic.twitter.com/rjHsEQ8dCp — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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