Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley Star Maria Sten Offers Update on "Reacher" Spinoff Series

Neagley star Maria Sten took to social media to offer an update on how things are looking with the spinoff of Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher.

Fans of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher were on the receiving end of some great news not too long ago, with the streaming service announcing that the hit series would be returning for a fifth season. But what about the fate of Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley, which wrapped filming on its first season back in the summer of 2025? On Sunday, the show's star offered an update, teasing that a release date was "getting closer" and that there's "more info to come" on the series. "I know you guys are asking about 'Neagley.' We are getting closer, I promise! More info to come… thank you for your patience, it means so much to us that you are still excited. And I may be biased, but it's be worth the wait, cause we're taking stuff to a whole new level and it's KILLER. know what I mean? ;)," Sten wrote in an Instagram post, which also included some great behind-the-scenes looks at filming."

Sten will be joined in the upcoming series by Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole. Now, here's a look at Sten's update from earlier today:

Neagley: Maria Sten Talks "Reacher" Spinoff Series

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained during an interview with Collider from February 2025. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

As for what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

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