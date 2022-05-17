Eva the Owlet: "Owl Diaries" Series Adaptation Heading to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing the bestselling children's book series Owl Diaries, developing the stories into the series Eva the Owlet. The adorable imagery and creative spark from Rebecca Elliott's books are coming to the small screen.

Apple TV+ announced a series order for Eva the Owlet, a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by Elliott. Since first being published, Owl Diaries now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, Eva the Owlet also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

Eva the Owlet stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way! Eva the Owlet is the latest series in the Apple TV+ kids' changemakers initiative, which brings world-renowned education leaders together with the world's most creative storytellers to create inspiring and enriching original series for kids. The initiative encourages imagination, self-confidence, and critical thinking.

For Eva the Owlet, Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker John F. Evans, MAT, MA, Ed.D., a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the founder and executive director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC. With James Pennebaker, Evans co-authored Expressive Writing: Words that Heal, which has been published in six languages. He works with individuals and groups to teach them how to use writing for better physical, emotional & mental health and collaborated with executive producers and Scholastic Entertainment to help develop the series and infuse lessons around the value of using writing as a tool for healthy self-expression.

Eva the Owlet is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated team including Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Caitlin Friedman (Caster), and Jef Kaminsky (Stillwater). Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White (both from Helpsters) serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O'Connor (Angela's Christmas, Angela's Christmas 2) serves as series director. The series is produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, The Magic School Bus), and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, and Octonauts).