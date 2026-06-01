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Perfect Strangers: Warner Bros Releasing Complete Series on DVD

Warner Bros will release Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series, showcasing the 80s-90s sitcom starring Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot.

Article Summary Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series arrives on DVD August 25 from Warner Bros, collecting all eight seasons together.

The classic ABC sitcom stars Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot as Larry and Balki, the iconic odd couple roommates.

Perfect Strangers ran from 1986 to 1993, with Jennifer and Mary Anne joining in season two and later becoming wives.

The hit series also launched Family Matters, while Perfect Strangers continues streaming now on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and Plex.

Perfect Strangers fans have a reason to do the dance of joy, as the beloved series starring Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot sees the entire series released on DVD in August. The Dale McRaven-created series was available in separate seasons, starting with the first two seasons in 2008. It would be 10 more years before each subsequent season from 3 to 6 were released individually in 2018, with the final two seasons in seven and eight, released together in May 2019. Fans will now be able to see all eight seasons together on August 25th.

Perfect Strangers: All Eight Seasons of ABC Sitcom Classic Released Physically on DVD via Warner Bros

Perfect Strangers follows the odd couple of Larry Appleton (Baker) and his distant cousin, Balki Bartokomous (Pinchot), who tries to acclimate to life in America after arriving from the fictional Mediterranean island of Mypos. As the two live together in their apartment, working together at various jobs and find themselves in various hijinks along the way. The two learn from one another as Larry acclimates Balki to American life while appreciating his cousin's fish-out-of-water innocence and perspective. In season two, the two meet with Jennifer Lyons (Melanie Wilson) and Mary Anne Spencer (Rebeca Arthur), who become their partners and eventually marry.

Pinchot and Linn-Baker are the only cast members to appear in all eight seasons. The series, which ran from 1986 to 1993, and its success, led to its first and only spinoff, Family Matters, which shifted to Jo Marie Payton-France's Harriette Winslow, who appeared in seasons three and four. Ironically, the show would shift focus to Harriette's husband, Reginald VelJohnson's Carl Winslow, who was more of a recurring role on Perfect Strangers before the sitcom's breakout star, Jaleel White, and popular nerd character Steve Urkel became the spinoff's focus.

Perfect Strangers' success led to a proposed reboot interest with Robin Thede and London Hughes in 2021 before HBO Max quietly shelved the project. The original series is available to stream on various FAST platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Xumo Play, and Plex.

Coming to DVD via Warner Bros for the first time ever on 8/25 Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series pic.twitter.com/yGOBntENDy — 🖤 Buy Physical Media 🖤 (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) May 30, 2026

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