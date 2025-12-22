Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: everybody loves raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond: CBS Keeps 30th Anniversary Reunion Going

Tonight, CBS, Ray Romano, and Phil Rosenthal present Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 - here's what you can expect!

Article Summary Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 airs tonight on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 pm ET/PT.

Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal host, sharing memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the iconic sitcom.

Candid reflections and untold stories from the original cast and creators celebrate the show's legacy.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, and tributes make this a must-see for longtime fans.

With last month's reunion special hitting big with fans of the sitcom, CBS returns tonight with Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2. Set for CBS and Paramount+ TONIGHT beginning at 8 pm ET/PT, the new one-hour special gives viewers who loved the first special another opportunity to reminisce and revisit the laughter and joy from the original CBS series. To help set the mood, we have a look at the official overview for tonight's special, a look back at the image gallery from the original special, members of the cast reflecting on the show's 3oth anniversary and how it continues to be influential, and much more.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 Preview

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, this fresh hour brings fans closer than ever to the original series, with exclusive stories and heartfelt memories shared by beloved cast members gathered together to honor one of TV's most iconic sitcoms. Romano and Rosenthal share their thoughts on the magic of being back on set and reuniting with the cast. Additionally, viewers can enjoy never-before-seen content, outtakes, and behind-the-scenes footage. Plus, guest stars, writers, and producers will provide unique insights into the creation and legacy of this beloved series.

The original special included candid conversations with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten. In addition, the original special included a moving tribute to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, whose unforgettable portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone made them fan favorites and the emotional anchors of the series. The cast, crew, and special guests shared heartfelt reflections on how this dynamic duo redefined the roles of interfering mother-in-law and couch-potato dad into lovable pillars of the Barone family.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 is produced by Fulwell Entertainment (The Kardashians, Friends: The Reunion, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, and Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl). Executive producers are Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski for Fulwell Entertainment.

