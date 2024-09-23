Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: everybody hates chris, Everybody Still Hates Chris

Everybody Still Hates Chris Trailer, All-Star Guest Lineup Released

Arriving on Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 25th, here's a look at the official trailer and images for Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Beginning this Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT, Comedy Central wants us to know that Everybody Still Hates Chris – and the network rolled out an official trailer and new preview images for series star and executive producer Chris Rock's animated reimagining of the live-action sitcom. But that's far from all because we also have a whole lot of casting news to pass along – with Comedy Central announcing the all-star guest lineup of voices you'll be hearing this season (and there's a lot of them)…

The guest voices joining the highly anticipated adult animated series include Tisha Campbell, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ayo Edebiri, Sally Jessy Raphael, Busta Rhymes, Sam Richardson, Rickey Smiley, Jaylen Barron, Ricky Bell, Michael L. Bivins, Todd Bridges, Nicole Byer, Monét X Change, Eugene Cordero, Andy Daly, Loretta Devine, Ronald Boyd DeVoe Jr., Earthquake, Ron Funches, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackée Harry, Phil Hendrie, Dave Herman, Thirstin Howl The 3rd, Rob Huebel, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Phil Lamarr, Rack-Lo, Jessica Lowe, Vincent Martella, Laraine Newman, Gabrielle Nevaeh, Kevin Michael Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, Latrice Royale, Lindsey Stoddart, Cree Summer, Vanessa Vanjie, and Jenny Yang – alongside Paul Ben-Victor, Mike Estime, Antonio Fargas, Kevontay Jackson, Mikey Kelley, Jacqueline Mazarella, Paulina Singer, and Ernest Thomas, who will be reprising their roles in the reimagined series.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Chris Rock ("Rustin," "Fargo") as "Adult Chris," narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews ("America's Got Talent", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") will voice "Julius," Chris' father who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and tightwad approach to life. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Tichina Arnold ("The Neighborhood") will voice "Rochelle," Chris' mother who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.

The animated series features Tim Johnson Jr. (Saturdays) as Young Chris, a nerd who wants to be cool – but he's outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad, and Ozioma Akagha (Delilah) as Tonya, Chris' feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble In addition, Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force) voices Drew, the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris and Gunnar Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda) voices Greg, Chris's only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status-conscious, and raised by a single dad.

Produced by CBS Studios and Chris Rock Enterprises, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm. Alongside Chris Rock of Chris Rock Enterprises, showrunner Sanjay Shah (Central Park), Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of the Comedy Central footprint).

