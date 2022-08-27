Evil: Michael Emerson on S03 Twist, Leland's Future, Season 4 & More

Evil is turning Leland Townsend into one of the most playfully sinister characters on television while building up new levels of depravity in season three. It's a feat that impresses star Michael Emerson, who's also played similar darker characters like Ben Linus in Lost, Cayden James in Arrow, and voiced the Joker in The Dark Knight Returns (2013). Among Leland's nefarious acts is trying to get Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) out of the Catholic Church since she claims to see demons, kidnapping Kristen Bouchard's (Katja Herbers) husband Andy (Patrick Brammall), and attempting to assassinate Prophet Grace Ling (Li Jun Li). Emerson spoke to Bleeding Cool about Leland's evolution, what the future might hold for Andy, the Season 3 twist with Kristen's egg, and his theory about why only some characters can see demons for what they really are.

Bleeding Cool: What's been the reception for Evil Season 3?

Emerson: People are generally thrilled with the season three finale had [laughs], a very intriguing and shocking ending, and I think people will be keen to see what will come of this mess.

How do you feel about Leland's evolution since the series began?

It's what I expect of being a regular on a show that has a brilliant writing room. All the writers seem to be on target, they get what I do and have fun pushing the envelope of Leland Townsend. They see the capital in terms of entertainment, humor, or whatever can be made out of it. I'm happy to go along on this ride with them.

We saw your character integrating himself with the Catholic Church, trying to undermine Sister Andrea before the falling out, and working with Sheryl (Christine Lahti) to kidnap Andy. Did your arcs in "Evil" play out better than imagined?

It's always a surprise since I don't know what's coming down the line from the writers, but I enjoy the sort of malevolence and scheming of it all. It's interesting what kind of comrades Sheryl and Leland have become. That holding of Andy in a state of paralysis or suspended animation was one of the most eerie things I have ever read in a script. Leland's take on it is so hair-raising [laughs] it's one great thing after another in the writing.

Was it a surprise filming the penultimate episode, "The Demon of the End," where Leland has to do the dirty work himself, going on a murder spree at the Church attempting to get to Grace?

I was. You'd think at my age, "The combat stuff with knives and guns was all over with." That's in my past, but there it was. It was hard work, but I thought it was dramatic. It suggests that Grace Ling is an extraordinary threat to Leland's world and his colleagues, employers, whatever you call them.

With the unexpected decision of Leland and Sheryl deciding to return Andy to Kristen (Katja Herbers) and the family, is there anything you can tease or reveal about his state entering the fourth season?

There's some unanswered questions. Andy Bouchard is back, but he seems a little bit changed, doesn't he? His memory is not so good, and he's having these flashbacks, and I don't know if that's a result of whatever therapy or drugs we administered to him. There's some trouble that's going to come [laughs] with Andy, his life, and his family. It's not going to make things any easier if he ever finds out that Kristen has an egg that's out in the world and someone may have been…feloniously inseminated [it].

One thing surrounding the mythos of "Evil" is this casual nature about only certain people being able to see demons. Is there some kind of formula or attunement the audience may not have picked up on? For example, Sheryl is trying to show Lexis (Maddy Crocco) her boss to confirm his demonic appearance, but she only sees his human form.

Is there a policy, or is there a litmus test? What is the determining factor in whether people see the demons for themselves or see them as human impersonations? It's okay with me that they leave that up in the air. It'll be fun for the audience to try to fill that in. but if I had to [a theory], I would say only people with corrupted hearts can see the demons for who they are. Maybe that's too poetic, or maybe I don't know what that is, but it's an interesting question.

Where are we currently at "Evil" Season Four?

It's a long way off. So the writers won't reconvene until, I would think, October, and cameras won't roll until November.