Eyes of Wakanda: "Black Panther" Animated Series Set for Annecy Debut

Marvel Animation and Disney+ will premiere the "Black Panther" series, Eyes of Wakanda, during the Annecy International Animation Festival.

Set to hit Disney+ screens on August 6th, Marvel Animation's highly anticipated "Black Panther" series, Eyes of Wakanda, will be getting the spotlight during this summer's Annecy International Animation Festival. Earlier today, The Walt Disney Studios announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Animation, Lucasfilm, Disney Television Animation, and 20th Television Animation would be on hand to preview what's to come. On Monday, June 9th, a "Making Of" session will include an exclusive premiere screening of the first episode. In addition, director/executive producer Todd Harris will be on hand to discuss the four-episode series event.

Marvel Animation's new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story. The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

The animated series is directed by Todd Harris and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler. The show is also executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King.

Eyes of Wakanda: Details Released During Disney's D23

During Disney's most recent D23 fan expo, expectations were high regarding getting a better look at what's to come on the animation side of things from Marvel Studios (and when it might hit our screens). After a sizzle reel previewing what's to come from Marvel's animation universe, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Coogler and series developer Harris to discuss the series. Coogler and Harris teased that the action sequences are great, with many noting the "Marvel Gundam" vibe in what was screened. Harris noted that Coogler built a great framework to build back from when establishing Wakandan history and how it relates to the MCU.

Each episode of the series takes place at very specific time periods and the opportunity comes from being able to explore so many different intersection points with the greater MCU. The duo also discussed exploring how Wakanda is its own little pocket of Eden while also showing those who paid the price throughout history to maintain the secrecy of Wakanda – and that will include meeting some newcomers. Viewers can look forward to seeing an Iron Fist – and Coogler wants everyone to know that "everyone in Wakanda gets a six-pack." From an artistic style standpoint, Harris shared that Marvel appreciates hand-drawn art, and that is where the style of the series comes from.

